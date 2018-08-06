Sinclair signed a contract with the Eagles on Monday, Geoff Mosher of the Score reports.

Sinclair, who played his college ball at Missouri State, has yet to take a regular season snap in the NFL. He provides plenty of size at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, but could simply be a camp body while fellow tight ends Zach Ertz (undisclosed) and Richard Rodgers (upper body) nurse injuries.

