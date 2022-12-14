Minshew took five snaps on offense in Sunday's 48-22 win over the Giants, handing off four times and then kneeling down for a one-yard loss on the Eagles' final possession to run out the clock.

Minshew has now played in two straight games, with both appearances coming in relief of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts when the outcome of the game has been well in hand. Now sitting at 12-1 and holding a two-game edge on the Cowboys and Vikings for the NFC's top seed, the Eagles could secure a first-round bye plus home-field advantage before Week 18. If that's the case, Minshew could get the opportunity to start the regular-season finale against the Giants if the Eagles are eager to avoid exposing Hurts to a potential injury ahead of the playoffs.