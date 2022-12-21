Minshew is taking first-team reps at practice Wednesday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Minshew missed Tuesday's practice for personal reasons, while Jalen Hurts was sidelined by a shoulder sprain that has his availability for Saturday's game against the Cowboys in serious doubt. With Hurts absent again Wednesday, Minshew appears increasingly likely to make his first start of the season this weekend, though nothing has been confirmed yet.
