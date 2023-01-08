Minshew is set to return to the backup role Sunday against the Giants with Jalen Hurts (shoulder) listed as questionable but slated to start at quarterback in the regular-season finale, ESPN.com reports.

While filling in for Hurts in losses to the Cowboys and Saints in Weeks 16 and 17, respectively, Minshew completed 42 of 72 pass attempts for 629 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions to go with five rushing yards and another score. Though Hurts practiced in some capacity all week and isn't expected to be limited Sunday while the Eagles look to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win, the Giants are heavy underdogs and will be starting their third-string quarterback (Davis Webb) while also likely resting several other key players. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Minshew ends up getting in some snaps in relief of Hurts during the second half if the Eagles have turned the game into a blowout.