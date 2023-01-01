Minshew is slated to start Sunday's game against the Saints, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.
With Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) not in line to play Sunday, a notion that will be confirmed once the Eagles' inactives are posted ahead the team's 1:00 ET kickoff, Minshew is poised to make his second straight start. In the team's Week 16 loss to the Cowboys, Minshew completed 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding four carries for five yards and another TD.
