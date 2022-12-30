Minshew is on track to start Sunday's game against New Orleans with fellow Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) listed as doubtful, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Hurts showed progress when he returned to practice this week, but the Eagles are leaning cautious and figure to hold him out for another game. They won't have any playoff implications in Week 18 if Minshew leads them to victory this Sunday, so his odds for a third start partially depend on how he plays. Standout RT Lane Johnson (adductor) is out this Sunday, but even without him the Eagles have an above-average offensive line and one of the best groups of skill-position talent in the league. RB Miles Sanders (knee) and WR A.J. Brown (knee) both have been cleared for Sunday after missing out on some practice reps this week.