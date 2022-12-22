Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday that Minshew will start Saturday's game in Dallas, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Though Sirianni noted that MVP candidate Jalen Hurts pushed to play through his sprained throwing shoulder, the Eagles won't take any chances with their top signal-caller after he failed to practice in any fashion Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect Hurts to be formally ruled out for the Week 16 contest following Thursday's practice, leaving third-stringer Ian Book to dress as the backup to Minshew, who picks up his first start of the season after making his other three appearances in 2022 at the tail end of blowouts. Minshew previously made two starts in place of Hurts in the 2021 season and fared well in those outings, completing 67.2 percent of his throws for 7.4 yards per attempt and a 4:1 TD:INT. Given his past performance and favorable team context, Minshew should make for a viable lineup option in leagues that start two quarterbacks or have a superflex spot available.