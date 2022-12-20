Minshew didn't participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice due to a personal matter, but at this stage of the week, he appears to be trending toward starting Saturday's game at Dallas while top quarterback Jalen Hurts tends to a sprained throwing shoulder, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Hurts was also listed as a non-participant on Philadelphia's first Week 16 practice report, and while both he and head coach Nick Sirianni aren't dismissing the possibility of the signal-caller playing through his injury Saturday, the Eagles' two-game edge over the Vikings for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs could be enough for the team to err on the side of caution and hold him out this weekend. According to Tim McManus of ESPN.com, Minshew was excused from Tuesday's practice while he attended funeral services for his college head coach, Mike Leach, but Minshew is expected back in the Philadelphia area later Tuesday and should have plenty of time to get prepared for the possible Week 16 starting assignment. All 24 of Minshew's snaps thus far in 2022 have largely come in garbage-time scenarios, but he shined in two starts for Philadelphia last season, completing 67.2 percent of his throws for 7.4 yards per attempt and a 4:1 TD:INT in games against the Jets and Cowboys.