Minshew is in line to start Sunday's game against the Saints in place of an inactive Jalen Hurts (shoulder), Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Minshew will be afforded a second consecutive start with Hurts tending to a sprained right throwing shoulder. In a Week 16 loss at Dallas, Minshew completed 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, scored a TD on the ground and also lost a fumble.