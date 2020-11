Avery (elbow) has been activated to the Eagles' 21-day practice window, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles will now have three weeks to decide if they want to bring the defensive end back to the active roster. If that is the case, they will need to clear a roster spot for Avery. In six games this season, Avery has recorded five tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed.