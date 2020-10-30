site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-genard-avery-lands-on-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Genard Avery: Lands on IR
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 30, 2020
at
7:45 pm ET 1 min read
The
Eagles placed Avery (elbow) on injured reserve Friday.
Avery didn't play a defensive snap the Week 7 win over the Giants, and now he'll miss at least three weeks as he rehabs an elbow injury. The third-year defensive end out of Memphis will target a Week 11 return against the Browns.
More News
09/09/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/27/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/26/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/28/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/15/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 37 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read