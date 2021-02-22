Avery intends to switch from defensive end to linebacker in 2021, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Avery has only handled about 150 defensive snaps across 19 games with the Eagles over the last two seasons, but perhaps he can be more productive at linebacker. The positional shift could allow him more opportunities to rack up tackles, but until Avery is able to earn more consistent playing time, he won't be worth much fantasy consideration in IDP formats. The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal, making 2021 a pivotal season in his career.