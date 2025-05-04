The Eagles signed Jackson as an unrestricted free agent Saturday.

Jackson was a tryout participant at Eagles minicamp and had a strong enough showing to earn a contract, per Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com. The 5-foot-9 wideout played the final three-plus seasons of his college career at Washington and had a breakthrough senior year, catching 85 passes for 893 yards and seven touchdowns. Jackson will have an opportunity to compete for a depth role in an Eagles wideout corps that is dominated by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.