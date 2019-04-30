The Eagles claimed Igwebuike off waivers from the 49ers on Tuesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Igwebuike was an undrafted rookie in 2018 and played six games between the Buccaneers and 49ers, playing strictly on special teams. The Eagles already have their starters at safety, so Igwebuike will look to carve out a place on special teams in Philly as well.