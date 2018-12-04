Eagles' Golden Tate: Best game as Eagle
Tate caught all seven of his targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 28-13 win over the Redskins. He also hauled in a successful two-point conversion.
Tate got off to a hot start, going for a 19-yard gain and gathering a six-yard touchdown on Philadelphia's first offensive drive. He later ripped off a 32-yard reception, his longest play since joining the Eagles, and secured a two-point conversion to begin the fourth quarter. In doing so, Tate not only caught everything thrown his way, but enjoyed his best game with his new team. That gives him encouraging momentum ahead of Week 14's meeting with the Cowboys.
