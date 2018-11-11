Tate will make his Eagles debut Sunday against the Cowboys and is expected to be used all around the offensive formation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After being acquired from the Lions on Oct. 30, Tate benefited from the Eagles being on bye in Week 9 to get up to speed with the new playbook. According to Rapoport, Tate stayed in touch with offensive coordinator Mike Groh throughout the bye and picked up the team's plays and concepts quickly, leaving the Eagles with no qualms about making use of their new pickup right away. Though he often played the slot in Detroit, Tate could line up out wide more frequently in Philadelphia if the team is eager to squeeze more production out of Nelson Agholor, who did most of his damage in the slot during his breakout 2017 campaign.