Tate caught all five passes thrown his way for 43 yards in Sunday night's 30-23 win over the Rams.

It was a nice rebound for Tate after just one catch in his previous game but still probably not what his fantasy owners were hoping for in a playoff week. He saw just 22 snaps, barely a third of Nelson Agholor's total. The 30-year-old will be a risky play Week 16 against a tough Texans defense.