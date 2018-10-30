Eagles' Golden Tate: Heading to Philly

The Lions traded Tate to the Eagles on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Despite an expectation from Tate that he would remain a Lion beyond Tuesday's 4:00 PM ET trade deadline, he's heading to the reigning Super Bowl champs instead. With Nelson Agholor turning in a disappointing season so far and Mike Wallace (lower leg) on injured reserve, Tate should be an immediate factor as a possession receiver in the Eagles' 16th-ranked passing attack.

More News
Our Latest Stories