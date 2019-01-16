Eagles' Golden Tate: Little impact in season-ending loss
Tate (knee) played 24 of the Eagles' 51 offensive snaps and recorded two receptions for 18 yards on five targets Sunday in a 20-14 loss to the Saints in the divisional round.
Tate nabbed the game-winning touchdown reception a week earlier in the Eagles' wild-card upset of the Bears, but that was one of the only highlights of his tenure in Philadelphia. One of the more high-profile names moved at the Oct. 30 trade deadline, Tate failed to make a consistent impact in his 10 games with the Eagles, totaling 37 receptions for 342 yards and two scores on 57 targets. The 30-year-old will become a free agent in March and is likely to take his talents elsewhere.
