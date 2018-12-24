Tate reeled in two of his three targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 32-30 win against the Texans.

Aside from earning between 60 and 71 of the snaps on offense Weeks 11 and 12, Tate hasn't received more than 50 percent in any of his five other appearances with the Eagles. His production has responded in kind, with Sunday's target count matching his low in Philadelphia. The impending return of Mike Wallace from injured reserve could further hurt Tate's workload. What's left of it anyway.