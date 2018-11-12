Eagles' Golden Tate: Plays just 18 snaps in Philly debut
Tate played just 18 of 62 snaps (29 percent) on offense in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Dallas, catching two of four targets for 19 yards, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Tate was expected to handle a prominent role after joining the Eagles at the beginning of a bye week, but he ultimately got far less playing time than Alshon Jeffery (60 snaps), Nelson Agholor (55) and Jordan Matthews (37). Speaking on SportsRadio 94 WIP after the game, coach Doug Pederson said he wasn't comfortable using Tate once the team went to its uptempo offense. The 30-year-old wide receiver should be more comfortable with the playbook for Week 11 at New Orleans, but there's no guarantee he'll be deemed ready for starter-level snaps.
More News
-
Eagles' Golden Tate: Could see ample use in team debut•
-
Eagles' Golden Tate: Heading to Philly•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Doesn't expect to be traded•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Drawing interest before trade deadline•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Targeted 12 times in loss•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Upgraded to full participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...