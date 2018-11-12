Tate played just 18 of 62 snaps (29 percent) on offense in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Dallas, catching two of four targets for 19 yards, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Tate was expected to handle a prominent role after joining the Eagles at the beginning of a bye week, but he ultimately got far less playing time than Alshon Jeffery (60 snaps), Nelson Agholor (55) and Jordan Matthews (37). Speaking on SportsRadio 94 WIP after the game, coach Doug Pederson said he wasn't comfortable using Tate once the team went to its uptempo offense. The 30-year-old wide receiver should be more comfortable with the playbook for Week 11 at New Orleans, but there's no guarantee he'll be deemed ready for starter-level snaps.