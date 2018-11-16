Eagles' Golden Tate: Ready for bigger role
Coach Doug Pederson said Tate will take on a larger role Sunday in New Orleans, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Tate played just 18 of 62 snaps (29 percent) in his first game with the Eagles in Week 10, catching two of four targets for 19 yards in a 27-20 loss to the Cowboys. He should be ready for more playing time Week 11, potentially getting snaps inside against struggling slot cornerback P.J. Williams. A larger role for Tate likely would come at the expense of Jordan Matthews.
