Tate caught five of eight targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-15 wild-card round win over Chicago.

Just like that, the Eagles' trade deadline acquisition of Tate from the Lions was justified. Tate was quiet for most of this one, but came up big when it mattered most, catching the game-winning touchdown from two yards out on fourth down with 56 seconds left. Up next for Tate and the Eagles is a road matchup with the Saints in the Divisional Round.