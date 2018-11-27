Tate caught four of eight passing attempts for 30 yards in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants.

Tate co-led the team in targets with Zach Ertz and has now seen at least a share of said team lead in back-to-back games. The Notre Dame product has yet to surpass 48 yards or find the end zone in three weeks with his new team, however. He will have an excellent opportunity to end both streaks Week 13 against a Washington defense ranked 25th against wide receivers.