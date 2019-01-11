Eagles' Golden Tate: Suiting up Sunday
Tate (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round contest in New Orleans.
Tate followed up back-to-back limited showings Wednesday and Thursday with an uncapped session to wrap up the week. With his knee issue behind him, he can focus on a Saints defense that conceded 20 touchdowns to wideouts this season.
