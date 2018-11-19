Eagles' Golden Tate: Targeted eight times
Tate caught five of eight targets for 48 yards and lost eight yards on a run during Sunday's 48-7 loss to the Saints.
In just his second game for the Eagles, Tate led the squad in targets, catches, and yards -- albeit in the team's worst offensive showing of the season. It's clear that the Eagles expended a third-round pick for Tate and intend to get their value's worth by trying to get him involved. Expect that to continue. Philly looks bad, but is only two games out of the division and has three games left against Dallas and suddenly quarterbackless Washington. It's time to throw it all up against the wall. Next Sunday brings a middle-of-the-pack Giants pass defense.
