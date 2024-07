The Eagles placed Ayedze (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's unclear what sort of injury Ayedze is dealing with, but he can be activated at any time to return to practice once he is fully healthy. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in May. Ayedze started in 10 games at right tackle in his final season at Maryland, and he will compete for a depth spot at tackle during training camp.