Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Absent for first practice of Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Calcaterra (oblique) didn't practice Wednesday.
Calcaterra suffered an oblique injury in the first quarter of a Week 5 loss to Denver and hasn't practiced since. Philadelphia last played on Thursday Night Football against the Giants, but even with the extra time between games, he's very much at risk of sitting out this Sunday's matchup in Minnesota. If that proves to be the case, Kylen Granson would likely work as the Eagles' No. 2 tight end behind Dallas Goedert.
