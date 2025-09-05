Calcaterra wasn't targeted in Thursday's 24-20 win over the Cowboys.

Jalen Hurts peppered starting tight end Dallas Goedert with a team-high seven targets, but there was no action left over in the passing game for Calcaterra and Kylen Granson. On the bright side, Calcaterra was on the field for 59 percent of Philadelphia's offensive snaps, behind Goedert's 83 percent but well ahead of Granson's 27 percent. It would likely take an injury to Goedert for Calcaterra to gain any fantasy relevance in 2025.