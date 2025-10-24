Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Cleared to play Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Calcaterra (oblique) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants.
After missing the previous two games, Calcaterra will return to the field as Dallas Goedert's backup. Calcaterra has just four catches for 40 scoreless yards on the season and carries no fantasy value while Goedert is healthy.
