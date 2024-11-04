Calcaterra brought in all five of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 28-23 win over Jacksonville.

Dallas Goedert (hamstring) remained sidelined Sunday, opening the door for Calcaterra to make his third consecutive start for Philadelphia. The 25-year-old registered new season highs in receptions and targets despite his meager 30 yards of output as a receiver. If Calcaterra draws another start against the Cowboys next Sunday, he would make for a decent PPR or deeper-league option in Week 10.