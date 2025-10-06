default-cbs-image
Calcaterra (oblique) was considered to be a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Calcaterra suffered an oblique injury in the first quarter of the team's 21-17 loss to the Broncos in Week 5, ultimately remaining sidelined for the rest of the day. The tight end will have two more chances to participate in some capacity at practice before Thursday's matchup with the Giants.

