Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Considered unavailable Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Calcaterra (oblique) was considered to be a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
Calcaterra suffered an oblique injury in the first quarter of the team's 21-17 loss to the Broncos in Week 5, ultimately remaining sidelined for the rest of the day. The tight end will have two more chances to participate in some capacity at practice before Thursday's matchup with the Giants.
More News
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Done for day•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Exits game with oblique injury•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Good to go against Denver•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Under the weather•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: No targets in Week 3•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Held to one catch as top tight end•