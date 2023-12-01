Calcaterra (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Calcaterra seems to be trending in the right direction to play Sunday, as he was able to log a limited practice session Friday after recording DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday. The second-year tight end could be in for a larger offensive role if he's able to suit up this weekend, with Dallas Goedert (forearm) likely missing Week 13.