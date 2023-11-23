Calcaterra (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Calcaterra didn't play in the team's Week 9 win over the Cowboys with a concussion and is now in danger of missing his second game of the season. With Dallas Goedert still dealing with a forearm injury, Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam could be the only healthy tight ends on the team's roster for Sunday's matchup with the Bills.