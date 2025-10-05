Calcaterra (oblique) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Calcaterra suffered an oblique injury in the first quarter. The injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's game, and it puts him in jeopardy of missing the Eagles' Week 6 clash against the Giants on Thursday. Cameron Latu and Kylen Granson will serve as the Eagles' backup tight ends behind Dallas Goedert in Calcaterra's absence.