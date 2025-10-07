Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Estimated DNP for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Eagles listed Calcaterra (oblique) as a DNP on Tuesday's estimated injury report.
Calcaterra is recovering from an oblique injury that he suffered during Sunday's loss against the Broncos. However, with the Eagles operating on a short week, the fourth-year tight end is in jeopardy of being sidelined for Thursday's NFC East clash against the Giants. Kylen Granson would be in line to see a spike in snaps on offense as the TE2 behind Dallas Goedert if Calcaterra is not cleared to play.
