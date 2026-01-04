Calcaterra (ankle/knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Calcaterra appeared to sustain the injuries while being tackled by Jeremy Reaves in the third quarter, and the former was taken to the locker room to be evaluated by medical staff. Dallas Goedert (knee) is inactive, so Kylen Granson and Cameron Latu are in line for more offensive snaps at tight end for as long as Calcaterra is out of the game.