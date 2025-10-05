Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Exits game with oblique injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Calcaterra is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Denver due to an oblique injury.
Calcaterra went to the locker room in the first quarter after sustaining an oblique injury, and he'll undergo further tests to determine whether he can return. Kylen Granson and Cameron Latu will see more snaps at tight end behind starter Dallas Goedert for as long as Calcaterra is out of the game.
