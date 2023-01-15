Calcaterra finished his rookie season with five catches for 81 yards and zero touchdowns.
Four of Calcaterra's five catches came when he was elevated for the second tight end role while Dallas Goedert missed time with a shoulder injury. The fact that he still averaged less than a catch per game during those contests means it's difficult to see him having much fantasy relevance next season.
