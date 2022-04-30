The Eagles selected Calcaterra in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 198th overall.

Calcaterra had an interesting route to the NFL. He nearly ended his career after sustaining concussions at Oklahoma and was out of football in 2020. Calcaterra returned to the gridiron at SMU in 2021 and built on the potential he showed when he was in Norman. He caught 38 of 63 targets for 465 yards and four touchdowns in an explosive SMU passing game. Calcaterra (6-foot-4, 241 pounds) ran a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, which projects well for his ability to attack the seam in Philadelphia's offense. He's a worthwhile late-round gamble for the Eagles.