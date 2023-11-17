Calcaterra (concussion) logged a full practice with the Eagles on Thursday.
Calcaterra missed the team's Week 9 win over the Cowboys with a concussion, but his ability to practice in full coming out of Philadelphia's bye week seems to suggest that he'll be ready to go for Monday's matchup with Kansas City. The tight end hasn't officially been cleared from concussion protocol quite yet, though he seems likely to be in the coming days.
More News
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Won't play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Won't return Sunday•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Not targeted through six weeks•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Five catches in rookie season•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Headed for smaller role•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Targeted four times•