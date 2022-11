Calcaterra wasn't targeted while playing 11 of the Eagles' 53 snaps on offense Sunday in the team's 35-13 win over the Steelers.

A healthy inactive through the Eagles' first two games, Calcaterra has now dressed in five consecutive contests as Philadelphia's No. 3 tight end. The role hasn't translated to much meaningful production or playing time, as the rookie has one reception (for 40 yards) to his name while playing just 55 total snaps on offense in his five games.