Calcaterra (illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice and carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Calcaterra popped up on Thursday's injury report due to an illness, but the fourth-year tight end has been cleared to play in Week 5. With Dallas Goedert (knee) also given the green light to play Sunday, Calcaterra will slot in as the Eagles' TE2 while Kylen Granson and Cameron Latu provide additional depth at the position.