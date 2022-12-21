Calcaterra is expected to slide down to third on the depth chart at tight end in Saturday's game at Dallas after Philadelphia reinstated Dallas Goedert (shoulder) from injured reserve Tuesday, ESPN.com reports.

After missing the Eagles' last five games, Goedert is expected to step back in as the team's starting tight end, while Jack Stoll handles the No. 2 role. During Goedert's five-game absence, Calcaterra recorded four receptions for 41 yards on eight targets while playing at least 28 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps in each contest. In his other seven appearances this season when Goedert was available, Calcaterra played less than a quarter of the snaps each time while totaling just one reception.