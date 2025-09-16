Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Held to one catch as top tight end
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Calcaterra was elevated to the Eagles' No. 1 tight end Sunday against the Chiefs due to Dallas Goedert's knee injury but finished with just one catch for six yards.
Calcaterra outsnapped fellow tight end Kyle Granson 53-34, leaving little doubt that he remains Goedert's top deputy. Goedert has missed an average of five games per season since 2022, so that role should continue to lead to a handful of starts for Calcaterra, but those starts won't necessarily lead to many targets. He was targeted just twice in Week 2.
