Calcaterra (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Monday night's game against the Chiefs, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Calcaterra had no limitations in practice this week, and it now seems as if he's had enough time to move past his concussion. The second-year tight end has the opportunity to see an increased workload with Dallas Goedert (forearm) out for Monday night's contest.
More News
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Full practice Thursday•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Won't play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Won't return Sunday•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Not targeted through six weeks•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Five catches in rookie season•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Headed for smaller role•