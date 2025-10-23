default-cbs-image
Calcaterra (oblique) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Calcaterra has sat out Philadelphia's last two games due to an oblique issue he picked up in Week 5 versus the Broncos, but it now appears he could be on track to suit up again soon. He'll get two more chances to upgrade to a full practice before the Eagles release their final practice report of the week Friday.

