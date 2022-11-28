Calcaterra lost two yards on his only catch in Sunday's win over Green Bay.

Dallas Goedert (shoulder) missed his second consecutive game, but the Eagles have adjusted to his absence by hardly looking to their tight ends at all. In Week 11, it was Jack Stoll who provided the unit's lone target and lone reception, and it was Calcaterra who got that honor in Week 12. Nothing in the Eagles' game plan suggests that any Philadelphia tight end will have fantasy relevance until Goedert returns.