Calcaterra recorded one catch on one target for 22 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Steelers.
Calcattera continues to see an uptick in snaps with Dallas Goedert (knee) sidelined. However, he has only four targets across two games as the team's primary tight end while working behind DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown for targets. So long as that duo remains healthy, Calcattera is unlikely to see an uptick in volume, leaving him as an unreliable fantasy contributor.
