Calcaterra was not targeted a single time in Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams.

Calcaterra caught just one pass as the Eagles' top tight end in Week 2, but his role got even smaller due to Dallas Goedert being back in action in Week 3. Calcaterra barely even saw the field, playing just 12 offensive snaps as the Eagles spent most of the game in one tight-end sets while trailing for most of the game.